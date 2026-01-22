Huskies Trying to Tap IMG For More Football Talent

In recent seasons, the University of Washington football team has experienced a fair amount of success in bringing players from Florida's vaunted IMG Academy to Montlake.

In order, it's been edge rusher Jayden Wayne, wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright and more recently cornerback Ksani Jiles -- all 4-star prospects -- though the first two guys since have transferred to California and Arizona State, respectively.

Another possibility is 4-star wide receiver Zion White, a Class of 2027 prospect entering his second season at IMG who apparently is strongly considering Oregon, Tennessee and Washington, according to On3.

He's a worldly player who grew up in Hawaii and previously attended the private Punahou School in Honolulu, which is located roughly 4,700 air miles from IMG in Bradenton, Florida.

Last week, White backtracked and went home to the islands to appear in the annual Polynesia Bowl and was so impressive in the high school all-star game he picked up immediate offers from Nebraska and Penn State.

Oregon, Washington and Tennessee are starting to separate for 4-star WR Zion White, according to @GregBiggins ⚡️



Read: https://t.co/bpIkwLTxFE pic.twitter.com/TuTqbtU3QG — Rivals (@Rivals) January 19, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound White transferred to IMG last year for a bump in football competition and that's certainly been the case for him, maybe even in a humbling manner.

As a Punahou sophomore in 2024, he caught 42 passes for 680 yards and 7 touchdowns and was the main guy.

This past season, White had to share in a big way. He hauled in 10 just passes for 165 yards and 2 scores for a 9-0 IMG team that spreads the wealth around. That certainly didn't lower his high regard any.

Zion White is back home on O'ahu, taking part in the Polynesian Bowl as the former Punahou wide receiver who spent his junior season at the IMG Academy in Florida has realized the dream of playing in a game he grew up attending ▪️ For more coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/mR4UHIAFGM 🤙🏽… pic.twitter.com/YdRN8QjWAZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 15, 2026

White is a player who always has projected at a high level as a future recruit in his football career. The UW got in early on him, too.

The Huskies offered the pas-catcher way back on May 21, 2024 -- when he was finishing up his freshman year of school in Hawaii -- with Jedd Fisch's staff on the job at the UW for just five months and less than a month removed from spring ball.

White also holds offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, North Carolina, San Diego State and others.

Wow! I am blessed to say that I have received my 6th division 1 offer from the University of Washington! Thank you! @CoachOmura @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/Y1KFe7iKp7 — Zion White (@ZionWhite_21) May 21, 2024

While he made the commitment to go to Florida to elevate his football interests, White might be an even better basketball player, with that athleticism one of the driving forces for football recruiters.

As a Punahou sophomore, he was named 2025 Hawaii Player of the Year in basketball after averaging 12 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks per outing.

Brandon (Fla.) IMG Academy WR Zion White was a top performer at the recent @polynesiabowl and has three programs leading his recruitment right nowhttps://t.co/3xwL1GYS3B pic.twitter.com/4LjIl3bfQJ — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 19, 2026

