Husky Tracker for Class of 2022 In-State Offers

The Huskies have already received two overall commitments for the class of 2022, including in-state tight end Chance Bogan. Bookmark the page to keep track of Husky Maven stories and breaking news for UW in-state offers.
Author:
Publish date:

With the 2021 recruiting season nearing an end, it's time to roll out the SI/Husky Maven offer tracker for Washington's class of 2022.  

It's unclear how many positions Washington will have available for the upcoming recruiting cycle. Jacob Sirmon and Jordan Chin entered the transfer portal this week, with Sirmon transferring to Central Michigan, and this enable the Huskies to either offer more scholarships for 2021 and 2022, or convert current walk-ons into scholarship players.

At this point, it's difficult to know exactly how many scholarships will be offered by the Huskies for 2022. Listed below are 10 known offers that have been handed out to recruits in Washington state. Links to previous stories on each athlete are included. 

Chance Bogan, TE, Lincoln High School, Tacoma, Washington — COMMITTED.

The commitment of the Husky legacy should help the UW reel in several local national prospects.

Josh Conerly, OT, Rainier Beach High School, Seattle — Considering Washington.

Conerly can play just about anywhere he wants on the college level.

Conerly stood out at Portland showcase

Conerly joins 4th and Inches Podcast

Tobias Merriweather, WR, Union High School, Camas, Washington— Considering Washington.

Merriweather speaks with Washington receivers coach Junior Adams a couple of times a week.

Dishawn Misa, LB, Eastside Catholic High School, Sammamish, Washington — Considering Washington.

Ryan Otton, TE, Tumwater High School, Tumwater, Washington — Strongly considering Washington.

Otton embraces the weight of the Otton family name.

Malik Agbo, OT, Todd Beamer High School, Federal Way, Washington — Strongly considering Washington.

Agbo is the son of an African prince

At one point, Agbo's phone over-heated when the dead-period ended 2020

Djouvensky Schlenbaker, RB, Squalicum High School, Bellingham, Washington —Leaning to Washington.

Dave Iuli, OL, Puyallup High School, Puyallup, Washington — Leaning to Washington.

Iuli has a strong connection to Washington.  

Mark Nabou, OL, O'Dea High School, Seattle, Washington — Leaning to Washington.

Nabou shined at Portland Showcase

Vega Ioane, OL, Graham-Kapowsin High School, Graham, Washington — Offered by UW.

Malik Agbo represents royalty, both in his name and football play.
