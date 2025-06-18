Inside The Huskies

Jeron Jones Knows Way to End Zone and UW -- Commits to Huskies

The SoCal cornerback has scored five times on interceptions in his high school career.

Dan Raley

Jeron Jones has committed to the UW.
Jeron Jones has committed to the UW. / UW

On his University of Washington recruiting visit, they took Jeron Jones to midfield for some promotional photos, seating him on a throne with a miniature Space Needle in the backdrop and Husky coaches all around him.

They should have set him up in the end zone -- the 4-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, California, feels real comfortable there.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot, 175-pound Jones committed to Jedd Fisch's UW staff and will bring a most unique ability to Montlake.

He's a defensive back who plays offense.

With his senior year at Mission Viejo High School still left to play, he's piled up a hefty 11 career interceptions -- and returned five of them for touchdowns.

He's the pick of the litter when it comes to pick-6s.

Jones went 73 yards with a pass theft to score against Santa Margarita this past December.

In 2023, he scored from 30 yards out with a stolen pass against Oaks Christian. That same year, he went 45 yards to the end zone against Granite Falls.

And so it goes.

With 21 offers, he chose the Huskies over Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Alabama and others.

For his 10-1 Diablos, Jones finished his junior season with 58 tackles, 3 interceptions and 8 pass break-ups.

He becomes the 15th commit for the UW for the Class of 2026, and five of them can play cornerback if needed in Elijah Durr from Tacoma, CJ Lavender and Kasni Jiles from California, and Dre Pollard from Nevada.

Jones is the fifth Husky commit with a 4-star rating or better, joining offensive tackle Kodi Greene, edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, safety Gavin Day and wide receiver Mason James. Greene is a 5-star designee.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Recruiting