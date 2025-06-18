Jeron Jones Knows Way to End Zone and UW -- Commits to Huskies
On his University of Washington recruiting visit, they took Jeron Jones to midfield for some promotional photos, seating him on a throne with a miniature Space Needle in the backdrop and Husky coaches all around him.
They should have set him up in the end zone -- the 4-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, California, feels real comfortable there.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot, 175-pound Jones committed to Jedd Fisch's UW staff and will bring a most unique ability to Montlake.
He's a defensive back who plays offense.
With his senior year at Mission Viejo High School still left to play, he's piled up a hefty 11 career interceptions -- and returned five of them for touchdowns.
He's the pick of the litter when it comes to pick-6s.
Jones went 73 yards with a pass theft to score against Santa Margarita this past December.
In 2023, he scored from 30 yards out with a stolen pass against Oaks Christian. That same year, he went 45 yards to the end zone against Granite Falls.
And so it goes.
With 21 offers, he chose the Huskies over Texas A&M, Tennessee, USC, Oregon, Alabama and others.
For his 10-1 Diablos, Jones finished his junior season with 58 tackles, 3 interceptions and 8 pass break-ups.
He becomes the 15th commit for the UW for the Class of 2026, and five of them can play cornerback if needed in Elijah Durr from Tacoma, CJ Lavender and Kasni Jiles from California, and Dre Pollard from Nevada.
Jones is the fifth Husky commit with a 4-star rating or better, joining offensive tackle Kodi Greene, edge rusher Derek Colman-Brusa, safety Gavin Day and wide receiver Mason James. Greene is a 5-star designee.
