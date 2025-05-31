Kai Wesley, UW Tight-End Target, Makes Good Cover Story
In February, Kai Wesley showed up on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
OK, it was a mock deal.
Likely the handiwork one of those eager recruiting hounds who does quid pro quo favors -- which is trade high-end graphic work for the right to call high school recruits at any hour.
Except in this instance, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Wesley, a tight end from Orem, Utah, looked like he belonged on the front of that make-believe SI magazine and consequently merits some further attention from this Washington Huskies on SI website.
On Thursday, Wesley revealed his five college finalists: Baylor, Boise State, Colorado State, Florida State and Washington.
The Huskies, with Jordan Paopao riding point, have made the three-sport athlete one of their Class of 2026 football priorities.
Paopao has showed up in picturesque Orem, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and located 45 miles south of Salt Lake City and seven miles north of Provo, and watched Wesley play basketball and baseball.
The Husky tight-ends coach came through there 12 days ago.
The UW also brought the 3-star prospect in for spring football and, while most recruits tend to wander around somewhat anonymously, Wesley was noticeable for his great size and his shock of bleached-out hair.
It was like, who is that?
Next weekend, Wesley will be back in Montlake, taking an official visit with the Huskies.
While his receiving numbers were modest for the 9-3 Orem Tigers -- 18 catches for 267 yards and 3 touchdowns -- the immediate draw to this kid is his top-end size and athleticism for a tight end.
The Huskies have been pursuing him aggressively since last October, when he came to Seattle for the Michigan game, which the UW won 27-17, and he received a scholarship offer.
The UW has even done the Wesley family one better than that, already offering a scholarship to one of Kai's three brothers, 6-foot-4, 200-pound Steeler Wesley, a tight end/wide receiver from the Class of 2028.
Maybe someone should get another mock SI magazine cover ready.
