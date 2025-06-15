Ohio Tight End, With UW Among Final 4, Sets July Date For Decision
For Landen Miree, the fireworks will come a week after the Fourth of July holiday.
On Sunday, the 4-star tight end from Cincinnati revealed he will choose from among Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State and Washington on July 11.
The Huskies have recruited the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Miree longer than any of their Class of 2026 targets -- with the possible exception of Oklahoma 4-star wide receiver Mason James, who finally committed to the UW this past week.
Jedd Fisch's staff invited Miree to Montlake for Junior Day in early March and on an official visit in late April, and tight-ends coach Jordan Paopao went to Ohio to see him in May.
Miree holds more than 40 offers, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.
He has been one of those prospects who has taken nearly every visit he can, spending an exhausting amount of time flying all over the country to tour different schools.
He initially narrowed his choices to Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina and the Huskies -- and much of it changed, with only the UW and the Seminoles still in it from that initial group.
Miree posed for photos with Bill Belichick while checking out what the Tar Heels had to offer. He was at Baylor this past week.
Curiously, he eliminated his hometown Cincinnati along the way. Either that, or the Bearcats didn't want to wait for him to decide.
Last week, the Huskies gained commitment from another tight end in 6-foot-4, 225-pound Sam Vyhlidal from Mountainside High School in Beaverton, Oregon.
