HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Recruiting
Football

Player Page: 2021 Washington Huskies Receiver Commit Jabez Tinae

Mike Martin

Friday Film Study: SI All-American WR Candidate Jabez Tinae

Kennedy Catholic receiver Jabez Tinae is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Edwin Weathersby, SI All-American analyst, breaks down Tinae for Husky Maven.

Washington Receives Commitment from In-State Receiver Jabez Tinae

With Jabez Tinae's verbal commitment to the University of Washington, the offensive-skill positions took a big step forward. How does the pledge from the Kennedy Catholic receiver impact other receiving targets?

Washington Huskies Jabez Tinae is an SI All-American Candidate

Kennedy Catholic High's talented receiver Jabez Tinae has been nominated as a SI All-American candidate.

Impact Statement: By Adding Jabez Tinae, Big Pieces Are Coming Together for UW

With Kennedy Catholic's Jabez Tinae committing to the Washington Huskies, we get a clearer picture of what the 2021 Husky offense will look like: Big. 

Scoutlook: Tinae, With His Size and Big-Play Ability, is a Great Catch for the UW

Washington has a commitment from talented in-state receiver Jabez Tinae. Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst, breaks down Tinae's skill set and how he fits into the Husky program.

Dynamic Duos: UW Has Benefitted From a Connection Similar to Huard-to-Tinae

The Huskies' recruiting class of 2021 features a quarterback and one of his favorite receivers. This sort of connection isn't new to Washington. The others have paid big dividends.

Washington Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Turning Negative into a Positive: Heimuli Thrives on Lost Yardage, a Husky need

After a redshirt season, the linebacker from California should be ready to make quarterbacks and others miserable behind the line.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Jabez Tinae Stands as Huskies' Highest-Rated 2021 SI All-American Recruit Yet

Elusive Kennedy Catholic High School wide receiver rubs elbows and compares hands with nation's top 10 players.

Dan Raley

by

Trev197

Washington Huskies Jabez Tinae is an SI All-American Candidate

Receiver from Seattle draws national attention, hopes to carry it over as a collegian.

Trevor Mueller

2021 Husky Commit Jabez Tinae Joins 4th and Inches

2021 Washington receiver commit joins Trevor Mueller on 4th and Inches podcast.

Trevor Mueller

Perfect 10: Proposed Pac-12 Pandemic Sked Should Be Used as Future Model

The Huskies should play mostly conference teams and no more cupcakes from here on.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Could Jacob Eason Struggle to Make Colts' Roster? Anything Goes in NFL

Former University of Washington quarterback continues to get dissected as Indianapolis training camp gets set to open.

Dan Raley

by

Trev197

Kentucky Still Smolders Over One of Its Own Telling McDaniels Not to Come

Wenyen Gabriel, former Wildcats player now in the NBA, didn't endear himself to UK fans with his leaked direct message that he sent to Jaden McDaniels.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

3 Players Who Could Make an Impact for Washington This Coming Season

The Washington Huskies come off an 8-5 season and have undergone major changes. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin looks at three players who could play big roles.

Mike Martin

Washington Huskies Will Latu is a SI All-American Candidate

State prospect has the talent and ability to play inside and outside linebacker.

Trevor Mueller

Part 2: Leon Neal, the Father and the Son, Took Lessons from a Near Tragedy

Leon Neal, former Washington Huskies and Indianapolis Colts running back, shares his perspective on the night that changed him forever. He teaches his kids to take nothing for granted.

Tiana Cole