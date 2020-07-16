HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

SI All-American's No. 1 Recruit is From the Other Washington

Dan Raley

Caleb Williams.

Plays for Gonzaga.

Lives in Washington.

Knows who Sam Huard is.

While his connections sound distinctively Northwest, Williams is actually East Coast-produced and Midwest-bound and ranks as SI All-American's No. 1 overall recruit for the 2021 class. 

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect held off an impressive collection of football talent — including Huard — to earn ultimate SI's top recruiting recognition, which was announced Thursday.

Williams, from Gonzaga College High School, a Jesuit school in Washington, D.C., won the prestigious Elite 11 Finals quarterback competition on July 1, an event that Huard had to skip because of inadvertent exposure to someone who later tested positive for novel coronavirus .

On the Fourth of July, Williams made his college commitment to the University of Oklahoma, months after Huard, who's from Seattle, had pledged to the University of Washington. 

Could they, same as the Sooners and Huskies of 1984, end up against each other in the Orange Bowl someday?

"It feels really good that people are noticing," Williams said. "I'm grateful and thankful to be No. 1."

What sets Williams apart from Huard and the nation's other top quarterback prospects is his combination of having one of the strongest arms in the country and elite athleticism that make him a dangerous scrambler. He threw 37 touchdown passes as a junior.

You can read the Sports Illustrated story about Williams receiving this honor right here. 

In the accompanying video, former NFL and college head coach Jim Mora, a former UW linebacker from the Don James era, sized up Williams with the highest praise.

"He can put his body in kind of unique positions and still throw with accuracy much like a guy named Patrick Mahomes," Mora said. "It's really impressive."

On Friday, July 17, SI All-American will unveil the first (quarterbacks) of its positional top 10 lists that will roll out over the summer. SI will announce its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October and 99 finalists in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: Catching Up with the Ex-Husky Great in a Pandemic

In the first of three segments, the former Washington football player waxes on a number of subjects. If nothing else, you get to see his spiffy sports coat.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Banished by UW, Braunstein Went Out Kicking and Scheming — He Got the Last Laugh

Another casualty of the dismal Tyrone Willingham era, the Husky place-kicker made the most of a bad situation.

Dan Raley

by

Trev197

Stars Don't Matter: Joe Tryon Named Preseason 1st-Team All-American

Joe Tryon was named to Phil Steele's preseason first-team All-America team. Mike Martin retraces the edge defender's path to his latest honor.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Introducing the Player Profile Page for 2021 UW Commit Sam Huard

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated offers an in-depth player profile page for Washington Huskies QB commit Sam Huard, Class of 2021.

Mike Martin

UW Remains Diligent in Virus Control, Reports Just 2 Active Cases Among Athletes

The Washington training staff has put 187 athletes through its rigidly controlled protocols and keep the numbers low.

Dan Raley

UW's Tryon joins Molden, Onwuzurike as First-Team All-America selections

The University of Washington's vaunted defense has collected a lot of recognition in a short amount of time.

Dan Raley

Sports Illustrated unveils 1,000-plus candidates for 2020 SI All-American high school football team

List broken down by state, and by every Power 5 school’s commits and top targets

Dan Raley

SI All-American watch list: 12 Washington Commits and 14 Key UW Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

Trevor Mueller

Breaking Down A Possible Pac-12 Schedule

Amidst the announcement of a conference only schedule for the Pac-12, athletic directors, coaches, and even fans are scrambling to try to come up with a "new" schedule in hopes to keep an exciting season alive.

Kaila Olin

by

SI Mike Martin

Sixkiller Era Ended With Seahawks Rejection, But It Was Still a Glorious Time

The legendary University of Washington quarterback wanted to play for Seattle's new NFL franchise but he couldn't get them interested in him.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms