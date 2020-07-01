SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Caleb Williams Named 2020 Elite 11 Finals MVP

John Garcia, Jr.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Coming into the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, there was never a doubt about about the quarterback who would occupy the most onlookers' eyes among the 20 competitors. 

Caleb Williams. 

The uncommitted star out of Washington (D.C.), who is set to commit between LSU, Maryland and Oklahoma on Saturday, lived up to all of the hype and billing his athletic profile and 2019 campaign commanded. After dominating Day 1, ranking in the top group on Day 2 and maintaining during the final day of competition, he was named MVP of the event and admitted it was 'more than a trophy.'

"This was a box I wanted [to check]," Williams told SI All-American of taking home the title. "I wanted to come here last year. I wanted to come win, but you can't come as a junior. It's a bit more than this trophy... it meant a lot more."

Williams didn't match his Monday dominance during the pro day and Wednesday's accuracy gauntlet. The latter event was sprung on the group in the last 24 hours in place of the usual 7-on-7 competition because of new COVID-19 restrictions in the area. 

Many of the top arms in attendance, including Williams, were banking on strong 7-on-7 performance to close out the event. 

"I really wish we would have had 7-on-7's, because that's really where you get to do some funky things and separate yourself from the other 19 guys," he said. "That's what I was hoping for. But we didn't get it, obviously, so we had to just face the adversity that we had, go indoors and start gripping and ripping."

The night prior, the pro day workout featured some rare misses for the newly-crowned champ. 

"I was very frustrated yesterday," said Williams. "I don't really have too many days like that. I know that wasn't me."

Even still, as Elite 11 coaches Trent Dilfer and Brian Stumpf pointed out, the unique take on the 2020 event wasn't just based on the 72 hours of competition. At least 50 percent of the final grade was 2019 tape and athletic traits.

There's reason to believe Williams would have taken home the top honor regardless of calculative scale, but he'd end the day all smiles and excited about his coming verbal commitment. 

"Three more days!" he yelled as he left the field for the last time as an undeclared recruit. 

More Elite 11 Coverage:

Pro Day Comparison: Carlos Del Rio vs. Kyle McCord

Day 2 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Day 1 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Video: Caleb Williams Shines on Day 1 at Elite 11

Ranking the 2020 Elite 11 Competitors

Scouting the 2020 Elite 11 QB Class

Previewing the 2020 Elite 11

Caleb Williams Previews Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, Georgia Commit, Previews Elite 11

Miller Moss, USC Commit, Previews Elite 11

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Kyle McCord, Carlos Del Rio

SI All-American goes shot for shot between Ohio State commitment Kyle McCord and Florida pledge Carlos Del Rio as each went through Tuesday evening's pro day workout at the Elite 11 Finals.

SI All-American

Elite 11: Day 2 Rebound Performers

Day 2 saw multiple quarterbacks perform at a higher level than they did on Day 1, and SI All-American is back to break down what stood out the most

SI All-American

Elite 11: Ranking the QBs After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American is back to rank the top QB prospects in action at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, this time after a scripted pro day workout.

SI All-American

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American

SI All-American TV: On Site at The Elite 11 Finals

The top quarterback competition of the offseason is the Elite 11 and its finals are underway. SI All-American is on hand and delivers initial impressions from the first workout.

SI All-American

Streetball Legend Professor Wants to Keep Momentum for Fight Against Social Injustice Going

Professor said real change will require an 'all hands on deck' approach.

Jason Jordan

Elite 11: Day 1 Observations

A breakdown of the top highlights and storylines from Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American

Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 Workout

Despite the hype, expectations and a rain delay on Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, Caleb Williams set the tone as the event's front-runner with an extraordinary performance.

John Garcia, Jr.

Ranking the QBs After Day 1 of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American provides its pecking order of the top quarterbacks competing at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals following the first day of action.

SI All-American

Live Updates: Day 1 at The 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American has boots on the ground in Tennessee tracking the 2020 Elite 11 Finals in real time. Check back often for updates from the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

SI All-American