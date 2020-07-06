SI All-American
All on the Line: Caleb Williams Looks Back on Oklahoma Commitment, Elite 11

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys!

Welcome back. This week was a pretty exciting week for me and my family. I went to the Elite 11, won MVP, it was always a dream to do that -- go to the Elite 11 and win MVP. 

The Elite 11 was a bit more than I thought it was. It wasn't just about football, it was about overall being a better person and being able to change the narrative. Especially being a quarterback, you have a lot stronger and bigger voice than you think you have. It's what the Elite 11 was really about and obviously we had a little bit of football. I'm proud to now be a part of the Elite 11 brotherhood.

That was first, then I kinda got home, settled down and made the decision between the three schools. Kinda went dark. Just wanted to focus on those three schools and which I felt best about. I ended up making a decision. 

I chose Oklahoma, as most people know. 

I just truly felt like it was best for me from the family aspect, for helping me get to my next goal after high school and then after college. Also, Coach (Lincoln) Riley is an awesome guy, an awesome coach. He's done some pretty awesome things in his first couple years here, especially with his first three quarterbacks. They've all gone to the NFL so far. Two of them were first round, first picks, Heisman winners. Then Jalen Hurts was a Heisman finalist and ended up in the second round. 

At the end of the day I feel like it was the best for me. It can help me achieve winning national championships at the college level and hopefully getting into the pros. 

This announcement was awesome and it was also a sigh of relief. I've been recruited for football for four years now, since freshman year. I'm grateful for all the blessings and everything I've had, but it was kinda crazy at times. From not knowing where you want to go, to knowing where you want to go but it not be the right place -- things like that. 

The recruiting process does not only take a toll on you, but it wears on you in the sense that you've been doing it for years. It's not really the thing that you want to do, you kinda just want to play football, hang out with your friends and things like that. But this was a big part of my life and you've gotta take time and focus on these things. So now that we know, I know I can recruit to one school because I know what school I'm going to. Hopefully we bring success with the guys there, but this is a great sigh of relief. 

I'm just ready.

After going through these four years of recruiting, I know where I'm going and where I want to go, where I want to be at -- now I can really focus on the present things. Finishing off my Gonzaga four year career here for football and being a student here. Going off with a bang, that's the goal every year. That's the main goal right now. 

Just focusing on that and then also going to OU, getting in with the guys there, earning their respect, learning the playbook and getting on the field as early as I can. Those are the two main things that are really present in my mind after making a decision. Win a championship at Gonzaga for this last year and then go earn the respect and trust of those guys there and hopefully win a few national championships before I leave there. 

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you're staying positive, staying healthy, staying safe and washing your hands. 

Boomer Sooner! 

--

*Commitment video courtesy of Caleb Williams

