UW Makes Final 4 for Oakland Speedster, Who Will Choose Next Weekend
After one tour of the Big Ten, the initial feedback for the University of Washington football program was it needed to get a lot bigger, which it appears to have done.
However, the Huskies still want to be as fast if not faster than everybody it encounters, and they've been working on that, too.
This is why Jedd Fisch's staff has made a late bid for someone such as Rahsjon Duncan, a wide receiver/defensive back from McClymonds High School in Oakland, and is still trying to persuade him to come to Montlake.
On Monday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Duncan shared how next Sunday he will choose from among Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA and Washington.
His calling card: he's run 100 meters in 10.8 seconds.
The Huskies got in late on this speedster, offering him on June 10 and then having him come to Seattle for an official visit 10 days later.
It's unclear what everyone sees in this 3-star prospect from the Class of 2026 initially other than the fact he can get out and go.
Is he a pass-catcher or a coverage guy?
For a 10-5 McClymonds team, Duncan as a corner had 3 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups and 2 forced fumbles last fall.
As a junior, he got free for 38 receptions for 794 yards and 7 touchdowns. When he was a sophomore, he played in a handful of games and scored on TD catch in his first outing.
The Huskies similarly are waiting on a decision coming on Aug. 2 from elite cornerback Davon Benjamin, a 4-star prospect from the Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California. He picking from among Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
The UW has 18 known commitments so far.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: