UW Returns to Southeast Looking for DL, Brings Georgia Recruit to Campus
The Southeast is the place to go for sure-thing edge rushers, or so we've been told.
Matt Doherty, senior director of player personnel for the University of University of Washington football team, explained all of this while sizing up freshman Caleb Smith, once the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defender was signed by the Huskies out of Birmingham, Alabama.
Well, the UW is still turning over more rocks down South, looking for what it might find and convince to relocate to Mountlake.
On Friday, 5-star edge rsher Tristian Givens from Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, posted a photo of his shadow in Husky Stadium, which was like providing GPS on his recruiting whereabouts this weekend.
He apparently casts a long shadow wherever he goes.
As far as recruiting eye candy, the Huskies already have a commitment from 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive tackle Kodi Greene from Mater Dei High in the Los Angeles area and recently hosted 5-star cornerback Brandon "Dash" Arrington from Spring Valley, California, who remains a commit possibility.
Givens comes to town with a big reputation built on speed and a 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame that will need considerable more weight wherever he lands on the college landscape.
He comes off a junior season in which he had 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for a 15-1 Carver team that captured the Georgia 2A state title. He had 10 more sacks as a sophomore, playing for a unit that describes itself as the Darkside Defense.
Givens currently holds 33 offers and once narrowed his choices to Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC before reconsidering his options. He'll visit Tennessee next weekend and Texas A&M on June 20.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
