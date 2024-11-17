Vancouver 2026 Wide Receiver Recruit Chooses Huskies
On Saturday, the University of Washington football program picked up a 2026 recruiting commitment from Terrance Saryon, an elusive wide receiver from Vancouver who might as well double as a set of jumper cables.
A month ago, Saryon's Evergreen High School team showed up for a home game against Shelton with no offense.
The Plainsmen (8-2 overall, 5-0 St. Helens League), ran two plays in the first quarter -- one resulted in a fumble, the other in a safety.
It was time to use Saryon as an electrical current, for a battery charge, and the 5-foot-11, 165-pound pass-catcher was plugged in. He caught 3 touchdown passes in the second quarter and 2 more in the fourth period while leading Evergreen to a 39-5 victory.
His final stat line: 9 catches for 282 yards and those 5 scores. His touchdowns went 59, 30, 11, 91 and 38 yards.
After attending the UW's 31-19 win over UCLA, Saryon informed the Huskies he was choosing them over Oregon and a host of others, probably envisioning himself catching passes from Demond Williams Jr. in two years.
It came down to who had the best recruiting pitch between Kevin Cummings and Junior Adams, the current UW receivers coach and a former one now in his third season with the Ducks. The Huskies will gain Saryon's services hoping he can become, say, another Giles Jackson, working out of the slot.
Saryon's junior season ended a week ago when Evergreen lost to Stanwood 20-17 in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. The wide receiver did all he could to extend things, catching 9 balls for 198 yards and a late score from 55 yards out.
He finished with season stats of 51 catches for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns for a team that lost only to Puyallup early in the season and to Stanwood at the end of it.
Saryon comes from a city that previously sent offensive tackle Jaxson Kirkland to the Huskies, among several others. He went from somewhat of an unknown prospect to a 3-star player who impressed scouts at various offseason camps and is now considered the No. 4 overall recruit in Washington, as determined by 247Sports.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington