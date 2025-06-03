Four Mountaineers Selected to the Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team
The West Virginia Mountaineers were well represented in the Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team after finishing the 3-0 in the regional, knocking off Kentucky and Clemson.
Armani Guzman was unanimously voted the Most Outstanding Player. The sophomore finished the weekend 8-12 with six RBI and a pair of doubles, including the walk off sacrifice fly in game one, the game-tying RBI against Clemson and brought in the winning run against Kentucky.
Senior starting pitcher Griffin Kirn was selected after tossing 7.1 innings and recorded seven strikeouts to hold Kentucky to three runs. The senior returned to the mound in the final game against Kentucky to record the final three outs to clinch a berth to the Super Regionals.
Brodie Kresser went 6-13, including going 4-5 in the Mountaineers upset win over Clemson. The senior accounted for a team-high two runs against the Tigers and represented the tying run in the eighth after a leadoff double.
Logan Sauve hit .333 with a home run and three RBI and four runs. The senior notched four hits in 12 plate appearances in the final two games, highlighted by a momentum grabbing home run in the top of the first against Kentucky on Sunday.
West Virginia will meet LSU in the Super Regionals for a three-game series. The dates and time will be announced Tuesday morning at 10:00 p.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia will Meet LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals
Armani Guzman Named Clemson Regional Most Outstanding Player
West Virginia, Kentucky Square Off Once Again for Spot in Super Regional on the Line
West Virginia Holds Off and Upsets Regional Host Clemson