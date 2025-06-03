West Virginia will Meet LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals
The West Virginia Mountaineers’ path to Omaha goes through Baton Rouge as the Mountaineers will meet the LSU Tigers for a three-game series in the NCAA Super Regionals.
West Virginia trailed in all three games over the weekend before mounting comebacks for three consecutive wins.
The Mountaineers walked off Kentucky in the first game of the regionals, endured a rowdy crowd versus the host team Clemson on Saturday and posted four runs in the ninth to upset the Tigers and clinched its birth to the Super Regionals Sunday night after rallying from five runs down in the eighth and produces six runs in the eighth in a rematch against the Wildcats.
Armani Guzman was named the Regional’s Most Outstanding Player. The sophomore finished the weekend 8-12 with six RBI and a pair of doubles, including the walk off sacrifice fly in game one, the game-tying RBI against Clemson and brought in the winning run against Kentucky.
Logan Sauve, Brodie Kresser, Griffin Kirn, and Guzman were selected to the Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team.
LSU needed its full slate of games to advance to the Super Regional.
The Tigers held their first two opponents scoreless, notching a 7-0 win against Little Rock before dispatching Dallas Baptist 12-0. However, Litte Rock made the Baton Rouge Regional interesting with a 10-4 decision on Sunday night and held a 5-1 lead through three innings before LSU rallied for the 10-6 win.
Seven Tigers made the Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team: Anthony Eyanson, Kade Anderson, Luis Hernandez, Steven Milam, Chris Stanfield, Derek Curiel, and Ethan Frey.
The dates and times of the Super Regionals will be announced Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. EST.
