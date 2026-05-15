Gavin Kelly Named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

West Virginia sophomore Gavin Kelly was one of 25 semifinalists named for the Golden Spikes Award as announced by USA Baseball Thursday afternoon. The honor is awarded to the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

“We are thrilled to honor the twenty-five best players in the country as Golden Spikes Award semifinalists,” said USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler. “It has been an excellent season of amateur baseball, and these athletes are extremely deserving of this honor. We anticipate an exciting race throughout the remainder of the season and look forward to naming the forty-eighth winner of the Golden Spikes Award on MLB Network next month.”

Kelly, a native of Pittsburgh, is currently second in the Big 12 Conference in batting average, hitting .419, fourth in on base percentage (.482), fifth in OPS (1.178), seventh in doubles (16), and ninth in slugging percentage, while leading the team with 12 home runs.

Kelly has spent most of his time behind the plate this season, catching the best arms in the Big 12, but on his off days, he solidifies the middle of the defense at second base.

Kelly was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season after the Mountaineers swept Big 12 frontrunner Kansas last week. He hit .412 with four home runs, five RBI, and six runs scored against the Jayhawks.

Kelly is currently on an eight-game hitting streak with six home runs during the stretch.

2026 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists

Jarren Advincula (INF) - Georgia Tech

Drew Burress (OF) - Georgia Tech

Lorenzo Carrier (OF) - Pittsburgh

Roch Cholowsky (INF) - UCLA

Tague Davis (INF) - Louisville

Jason DeCaro (RHP) - North Carolina

Evan Dempsey (RHP/OF) - FGCU

Hunter Dietz (LHP) - Arkansas

Mason Edwards (LHP) - Southern Cal

Grady Emerson (INF) - Fort Worth Christian (HS)

Jackson Flora (RHP) - UC Santa Barbara

Gavin Grahovac (INF) - Texas A&M

Landon Hairston (INF) - Arizona State

Ryder Helfrick (C) - Arkansas

Daniel Jackson (C) - Georgia

Gavin Kelly (C/INF) - West Virginia

Dee Kennedy (INF) - Kansas State

Aidan King (RHP) - Florida

Vahn Lackey - (C/INF) - Georgia Tech

Kollin Ritchie (OF) - Oklahoma State

Aiden Robbins (OF) - Texas

Caden Sorrell (OF) - Texas A&M

Cade Townsend (RHP) - Ole Miss

Tomas Valincius (LHP) - Mississippi State

Dylan Volantis (LHP) - Texas