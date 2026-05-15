Gavin Kelly Named a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist
West Virginia sophomore Gavin Kelly was one of 25 semifinalists named for the Golden Spikes Award as announced by USA Baseball Thursday afternoon. The honor is awarded to the top amateur baseball player in the nation.
“We are thrilled to honor the twenty-five best players in the country as Golden Spikes Award semifinalists,” said USA Baseball CEO/Executive Director Paul Seiler. “It has been an excellent season of amateur baseball, and these athletes are extremely deserving of this honor. We anticipate an exciting race throughout the remainder of the season and look forward to naming the forty-eighth winner of the Golden Spikes Award on MLB Network next month.”
Kelly, a native of Pittsburgh, is currently second in the Big 12 Conference in batting average, hitting .419, fourth in on base percentage (.482), fifth in OPS (1.178), seventh in doubles (16), and ninth in slugging percentage, while leading the team with 12 home runs.
Kelly has spent most of his time behind the plate this season, catching the best arms in the Big 12, but on his off days, he solidifies the middle of the defense at second base.
Kelly was named Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season after the Mountaineers swept Big 12 frontrunner Kansas last week. He hit .412 with four home runs, five RBI, and six runs scored against the Jayhawks.
Kelly is currently on an eight-game hitting streak with six home runs during the stretch.
2026 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalists
Jarren Advincula (INF) - Georgia Tech
Drew Burress (OF) - Georgia Tech
Lorenzo Carrier (OF) - Pittsburgh
Roch Cholowsky (INF) - UCLA
Tague Davis (INF) - Louisville
Jason DeCaro (RHP) - North Carolina
Evan Dempsey (RHP/OF) - FGCU
Hunter Dietz (LHP) - Arkansas
Mason Edwards (LHP) - Southern Cal
Grady Emerson (INF) - Fort Worth Christian (HS)
Jackson Flora (RHP) - UC Santa Barbara
Gavin Grahovac (INF) - Texas A&M
Landon Hairston (INF) - Arizona State
Ryder Helfrick (C) - Arkansas
Daniel Jackson (C) - Georgia
Gavin Kelly (C/INF) - West Virginia
Dee Kennedy (INF) - Kansas State
Aidan King (RHP) - Florida
Vahn Lackey - (C/INF) - Georgia Tech
Kollin Ritchie (OF) - Oklahoma State
Aiden Robbins (OF) - Texas
Caden Sorrell (OF) - Texas A&M
Cade Townsend (RHP) - Ole Miss
Tomas Valincius (LHP) - Mississippi State
Dylan Volantis (LHP) - Texas
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Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.