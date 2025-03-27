How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (20-3, 2-2) are on the road to take on the BYU Cougars (13-9, 3-3) for a three-game series.
West Virginia vs. BYU Series History
West Virginia leads 2-1
Last Meeting: West Virginia 2, BYU 0 (Mar. 8, 2024, in Morgantown)
Location: Provo, Utah, Miller Park (2,204)
When: Thursday, March 27 - Saturday, March 29
First Pitch: Game 1: Thursday, March 27, 8:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Friday, March 28, 8:30 p.m. EST
Game 3: Saturday March 29, 3:30 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- The Mountaineers are 20-3 this season after shutting out Marshall, 7-0, on Tuesday in Morgantown. In the Big 12, WVU sits at 2-2, winning one game at Oklahoma State and going 1-2 against Arizona.
- Friday’s game against Arizona went 16 innings, the longest home game and second-longest game in WVU history.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- West Virginia is currently eighth in the country with a 3.29 staff ERA, which includes seven pitchers with ERA under three.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
