Ross Hodge Commits to Finishing Season with North Texas in the NIT
It's been quite the whirlwind of a week for Ross Hodge, who interviewed for the West Virginia coaching job while leading his North Texas Mean Green in the NIT. A week ago, WVU fans were outraged when they heard Darian DeVries basically admit that Indiana had reached out to him about their opening during the season.
But there's a difference between the two situations.
DeVries already had Indiana on his mind and in all likelihood, had his mind made up before the team found out that were excluded from the NCAA Tournament. He left that heartbroken locker room not even 48 hours later for Bloomington. North Texas, on the other hand, isn't in the big dance and chose to extend its season by accepting a bid in the NIT.
Although Hodge has officially accepted the West Virginia job, he's doing the right thing by finishing out the season with the Mean Green. Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reported on Wednesday afternoon that Hodge will remain at North Texas for the duration of their NIT run.
A date for Hodge's introductory press conference has not been determined and will likely be announced shortly after North Texas' season ends. The Mean Green defeated Oklahoma State 61-59 on Tuesday, advancing to the semifinals. There, they will take on UC Irvine for a chance to play in the championship.
North Texas and UC Irvine will square off on April 1st at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
