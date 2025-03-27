Fear of Ross Hodge Pulling a DeVries? Big 12 Coach Says He Won't Make Money Decisions
Darian DeVries put West Virginia in an incredibly tough position by leaving after just one year on the job. WVU shouldn't be used as a stepping stone, which is why so many people felt disrespected by DeVries using his opportunity in Morgantown to jump at the first big-time program that came calling.
Next season, Ross Hodge will become the program's fourth head coach in as many years. Stability is badly needed in Morgantown, and after getting burned by DeVries, there's a shared feeling amongst WVU fans that schools with deeper pockets will continue to pry away any young coach who has early success.
With Hodge, that may not happen.
At the very tail end of a response regarding Hodge taking the WVU job, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland told reporters at the NCAA Tournament, “I just respect people that make decisions that aren’t based off of money and that don’t make decisions based off of what they think other people believe will win. Ross Hodge is convicted about loving people, holding them accountable, and telling them the truth.”
McCasland never mentioned DeVries by name, nor was he asked anything about the whole situation. But the fact that he slid that in there at the end of his response, in my opinion, was his way of telling West Virginia fans that Hodge is going to be committed to West Virginia for the long haul.
Earlier in his response, McCasland spoke to the character of Hodge.
“Ross Hodge is a guy that loves his wife. He loves his daughter and his son. And he loves the guys he gets to be around every day. I just respect him because I believe that he cares about the right things. If there’s anybody that I believe can win at West Virginia, it’s Ross Hodge. I honestly do believe that.”
