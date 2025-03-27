Former WVU Star Victor Scott II Named Starting Center Fielder for St. Louis Cardinals
This year, the number of West Virginia baseball alums on Opening Day rosters won't be as large due to the unfortunate injuries of Alek Manoah (elbow) and Michael Grove (shoulder). There is, however, a former Mountaineer who is making waves heading into the new baseball season, Victor Scott II.
Earlier this week, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol named Scott the team's starting center fielder for the 2025 season after an impressive spring training.
In 16 games this spring, Scott went 15-for-43 (.349) at the dish while slugging four home runs and driving in seven runs. He also drew eight walks to produce an on-base percentage of .451.
The former Mountaineer flew up the Cardinals' minor league system but struggled mightily at the plate in his rookie campaign. He went a dreadful 26-for-145 (.179) and struck out 42 times while only recording six walks. Considering how dangerous he can be on the base paths, the Cardinals absolutely need Scott to get on base more, and that improvement was shown this spring.
The Cardinals will open up their 2025 season Thursday evening against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET.
