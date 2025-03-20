How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Arizona
The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-1) hosts the Arizona Wildcats (16-4) for the second ever weekend series between the two programs.
West Virginia vs. Arizona Series History
West Virginia leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Arizona 15, WVU 5 (Feb. 26, 2023, in Tucson, AZ)
Location: Morgantown, WV, Kendrick Family Ballpark (3,500)
When: Friday, March 21 - Wednesday, March 23
First Pitch: Game 1: Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. EST
Game 2: Saturday, March 21, 4:30 p.m. EST
Game 3: Sunday, March 22, 12:00 p.m. EST
Stream: ESPN+
Radio: Andrew Caridi (PBP), Jake Weghorst (analyst) Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College (Radio affiliates)
WVU Game Notes
- West Virginia continues its homestand with a three-game series against new Big 12 foe Arizona this weekend.
- The Mountaineers are 18-1 this season after sweeping two games from James Madison during the week.
- WVU is 1-0 in the Big 12 with an 8-6 win at Oklahoma State on Sunday.
- Sophomore Chase Meyer was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after throwing 5.2 hitless innings with 12 strikeouts against Towson and OSU.
- Senior Jace Rinehart hit what proved to be the game-winning home run against the Cowboys, a two-run shot in the seventh inning.
- Only one game was played in the series as the weekend was affected by the Stillwater wildfires.
- The Mountaineers won their first 13 games of the season, the fourth-best start in program history.
- Steve Sabins is in his first season at the helm in Morgantown. He has spent the previous nine seasons on staff with the Mountaineers, including the past three as Associate Head Coach.
- In the Big 12 Preseason Poll, the Mountaineers were picked fourth, the highest predicted finish since joining the league.
- West Virginia has finished with a .500-or-better record in 11 of 12 seasons in the Big 12.
- The Mountaineers’ 56-game schedule features 14 meetings with teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
- 2025 will be the 11th season the Mountaineers play at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The field was named after Rick and Jay Wagener on Aug. 30, 2021, following a major gift donation to the program. Rick Wagener was a standout pitcher at WVU from 1968-71. The ballpark was renamed after alum and principal owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick and his family, in 2024.
- WVU is set to play 25 home games this spring. The squad has had a winning record at the facility for eight straight years and is coming off a season in which it went 17-6 in games played in Morgantown.
- The Mountaineers are coming off a historic season in 2024, advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history. WVU swept through the Tucson regional as the three seed before falling in two one-run games at North Carolina.
