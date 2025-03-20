MAILBAG: Early Favorite for WVU Job, In-House Option, DeVries' In-Season Talks + More
It's been quite a busy week in the world of West Virginia basketball, and not for the reasons Mountaineer fans had hoped.
We're a little early on this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag, but with the news of Darian DeVries leaving, the tournament snub, and the coaching search, I decided not to wait. Plus, I hope I've officially made up for being a few days late two weeks ago. We did a couple of mailbags last week, and this one comes early.
Let's get to it.
From @DAllen5WV:
Q: When does a “Blue Blood” lose its blue? How many years do they have to be irrelevant to no longer be a, well “Blue Blood”?”
A: Love this question, Denny. I think at some point, that term starts to wear off. In Indiana's case, it's hard to justify them as a blue blood because they haven't done a thing this century and then some. That said, the number of conference championships, national championships, NBA draft picks, etc. puts them in that class. If they are still in the same boat in 20 years, then yeah, they're no longer a blue blood.
From @MikeInWV:
Q: Where is the DeVries message to the fans? Do we get anything?
A: He didn't give one, and he may have been advised not to. I thought it would have been a nice gesture, especially considering how heartbroken fans were following the NCAA Tournament snub. Then I thought about it some more and thought it was probably in his best interest to not to. It would have been empty words with no true feelings attached. He was here for one year and bolted. Plus, I'm sure the fans would have lit him up in the comment section.
From @NotLivingIn2005:
Q: Given that this snake coach had a verbal agreement well before the season was over, how much worse of a Rich Rod treatment do he and his son get?
A: I don't think it's anywhere near the Rodriguez departure. Yes, I understand West Virginia fans are hurt, but nothing hurts worse than one of your own leaving right after the worst moment in the history of the university's athletics. I'm not a huge fan of how the DeVries thing went down, but it doesn't rival Rich Rod's departure, in my opinion.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: Do you think there’s a chance most of this team sticks around if Coach Frazier is the hire? Not saying he’s gonna be the one to get it but I do think he deserves an interview at least.
A: Well, there's not many returning guys anyway. But yes, if Frazier is the guy, I would expect most to stay. Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry came with him from Illinois and KJ Tenner seems like someone he would like to keep around.
From @Jev_Elation:
Q: Do you know if there’s any sort of NIL stuff that happens when players and teams up and leave? Obviously, each NIL deal could be different, but I feel like the university has to have a tier system that makes the player have to pay back NIL money if they don’t play “x” games
A: That's strictly between the two parties. I do know some of them are all guaranteed deals upfront, but most of those are for senior transfers. Most deals have some sort of protection in them in case the player ends up transferring out. I'm not sure of the details Tucker had in his deals. NIL deals are typically classified.
From @WVUADburner:
Q: So, with pretty much all potential replacements coaching in the tournament, what does Wren do first? Talk to the team & recruits? To me, Hawthorne is the biggest priority right now.
A: Come on, Wren. Don't you know what you're about to do? I mean, this is your burner account, right? Haha. I'm sure a team meeting has already been held or will be taking place in the very near future. He may have sent out a quick text to Hawthorne, but I doubt there was much to it. The new coach will have that conversation.
From @BSmithWV:
Q: It seems like the decision to leave was made well before Sunday. What if WVU would’ve made the tourney? And when they didn’t, isn’t it murky that DeVries declined any postseason play?
A: Yeah, DeVries pretty much knew what he was going to do heading into Selection Sunday. It wouldn't have changed anything if WVU had made it. His deal with Indiana would have just been delayed. And yes, the moment they decided to decline the Crown and NIT, it raised a red flag. Other bubble teams declined to play as well, but the rumors piled on top, which made it extremely concerning. Then again, even if he stayed, I don't think they would have played.
From @Bigtomwv11:
Q: How long has Wren Baker been aware he was leaving…his statement leads you to believe it has been a good while since it says for several weeks he had been basically selling the program back to DD. Iowa nor Indiana has been open for several weeks.
A: The actual decision didn't come until Tuesday, but WVU had a sense it was heading in that direction on Monday. Iowa was never in play. That was a rumor that started with zero facts behind it. Indiana was the only concern. Once they officially offered, it was done and over with. Wren had been pitching his plan to DeVries for over a month.
From @ScottEl13805771:
Q: Is Frazier a serious candidate, I see certain player is advocating for him! Also what do you make of the KJ Tenner and Javon Small instagram posts?
A: Yes, he is. Will he be a finalist? I'm not sure. Wren has hired coaches with prior experience with almost every search, so it would be a different route for sure. That doesn't mean it can't happen, though. Frazier is well-respected in the industry and many believe he's ready to be a head coach. The posts, on the other hand, are...interesting.
From @BrianMcGuinnWV:
Q: This is a controversial one. Could Tucker have played through the year and had surgery at the end of the season? I feel bad for Small. The decision to shut it down cost Small one of his dreams.
A: I'll stay away from speculating on the injury because that could lead to some trouble. We can all form an opinion on that situation, and in all likelihood, we're probably thinking the same thoughts. But you're correct about Javon. I feel for the kid. He did everything he could and then some and it still wasn't enough for the selection committee.
From @ryanmathena:
Q: How long has DeVries been in talks with IU? The team definitely wasn’t the same for the last month of the season.
A: Well, let's just say it didn't happen in the span of 48 hours, aka once WVU's season was officially over. No one has an exact idea as to when he was first approached by Indiana, but usually, interviews and negotiations take a week or two. Could it have been a month ago? Three months ago? Only Darian DeVries, his agent, Wren Baker, and Indiana know that answer.
From @TomTheLoud:
Q: WVU sports is cursed. The only question now is how? What did we do? Was it the treatment of coach Stewart? Is it the Native American burial ground we destroyed to build the Suncrest Town Centre? How can we fix it?
A: I love conspiracy theories, and the burial ground is something I never thought of, but you might be on to something there. Whatever the deal is, someone needs to go make it right and undo whatever curse has been placed on the athletics department.
From @stressvirginia:
Q: Was it really the players who decided not to play in the post season? Also, any legal way to make Tucker pay back the $1,000,000 of NIL?
A: No, this was on DeVries and Baker. They were talking while Indiana was pushing. They knew it would be unfair to the players to put them in a position like that with all the stuff going on to the side. If DeVries stayed, I think it would have been the same result. As far as Tucker is concerned, I don't know the amount of money he made, but as mentioned in a previous answer, some of those deals have guarantees attached to them.
From @WVperk90:
Q: It’s got to be Wade, McCollum or Calhoun right? Which order do you have them in?
A: This was asked before the Wade-to-NC State deal happened, for those wondering. McCollum is certainly in the mix. Iowa will be in play for him, too. There is some momentum building with Jerrod Calhoun, but the two sides will have to wait to get deep into talks. Utah State plays tonight. If they lose, you can expect Baker to get an interview set up. It's still very early in the process to truly know who it's going to be, but Calhoun is where I would lean. More information will be gathered in the coming days.
