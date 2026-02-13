How to Watch WVU vs. Georgia Southern: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

It's finally here! It's Opening Day! Friday night, the reigning Big 12 champion West Virginia Mountaineers will lift the lid on season No. 2 under head coach Steve Sabins with a three-game series at Georgia Southern, which is picked to finish seventh in the Sun Belt's preseason poll. Last season, the Eagles finished with a 28-31 record.

Here's everything you need to know for this weekend's series.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Georgia Southern (0-0)

Where: Statesboro, GA — J.I. Clements Stadium (3,000)

Dates/Times: Friday, February 13th, 6:30 p.m. ET | Saturday, February 14th, 2 p.m. ET | Sunday, February 15th, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: N/A

Expected pitching matchups for the weekend

Friday

WVU: Chansen Cole (7-5, 3.39 ERA, 97 K, 21 BB, 87.2 IP (at Newberry)

GSU: Carter DeGondea (4-1, 3.91 ERA, 34 K, 21 BB, 50.2 IP)

Quote from Steve Sabins on the Mountaineers' Opening Day starter: “He’s about as mature and confident as a sophomore player that I’ve ever had,” West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins said. “Sometimes when a player is coming from a lower level, I feel like they kind of put their toe in the water and figure out like, ‘Hey, am I meant to be here? Can I do this?’ He’s just come in with such conviction and clarity that he’s capable. He’s really been a pleasant surprise.”

Saturday

WVU: Maxx Yehl (Did not pitch in 2025)

GSU: Thomas Burke (0-1, 5.46 ERA, 25 K, 24 BB, 28.0 IP

Sunday

WVU: Dawson Montesa (8-1, 1.99 ERA, 105 K, 24 BB, 72.1 IP (at Adelphi)

GSU: Chase Davis (1-3, 7.40 ERA, 13 K, 13 BB, 20.2 IP (at South Alabama)

For Friday night's game, the Mountaineers are -138 on the run line (-1.5) and are -205 on the moneyline. The over/under currently sits at 12.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

