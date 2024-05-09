Mountaineers Now

JJ Wetherholt No Longer a Top 10 Pick?

The latest ESPN mock draft projection has the Mountaineer star sliding in the draft.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt hits a single against Penn State.
West Virginia University junior JJ Wetherholt hits a single against Penn State. / Christopher Hall

Since about the midway point of the 2023 season, West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt has been a consensus top three pick across MLB mock draft projections with many pegging him as the top overall pick.

For whatever reason, Wetherholt's stock is sliding in the mock draft world. According to Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, Wetherholt is projected to go 12th overall to the Boston Red Sox

"Wetherholt would be a great value here, but I'd argue Trey Yesavage, Seaver King and Cameron Smith all fit what the Sox look for, giving them a number of solid options."

The hamstring injury that caused him to miss 24 games earlier this season may play a part in that, but when he's been available the production remains at an All-American level. In 23 games this season, Wetherholt has hit four homers, driven in 19 runs, and is hitting at a .368 clip. He's also drawn 22 walks compared to just eight punch outs. If JJ continues to be JJ through the remainder of the season, I have a pretty good feeling he'll be mentioned as a top 10 prospect again, and maybe even a top five pick.

Published
Schuyler Callihan

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.