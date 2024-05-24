NCAA Tournament Projection for West Virginia
The West Virginia Mountaineers were bounced quickly from the Big 12 Conference tournament after losing their first two games in Dallas, but they appear to be in good shape to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament.
According to D1Baseball.com, the Mountaineers are projected to be a No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville region. Virginia would be the host with James Madison being the three seed and Bryant serving as the four seed.
WVU ranks 37th in the RPI and has a strength of schedule worthy of being ranked 47th nationally. The Mountaineers are 5-8 in Quad 1 games, 13-8 in Quad 2, 6-5 in Quad 3, and 9-1 against Quad 4 opponents.
The 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed this Monday, May 27th, at 12 p.m. EST. You can watch the selection show on ESPN2
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
What Are Realistic Expectations for WVU in the Big 12?
WVU Portal's Class Ranked Among Top in the Country