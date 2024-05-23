DeVries Shares Early Thoughts on Makeup of WVU's Roster
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and his staff have been non-stop busy since landing in Morgantown. With just one player returning from last year's roster, they've spent a ton of time browsing and recruiting the transfer portal.
So far, they've landed seven players - G Javon Small (Oklahoma State), G Sencire Harris (Illinois), G Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), F Tucker DeVries (Drake), F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago), F Amani Hansberry (Illinois), and C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State).
Earlier this week, DeVries stopped by The Field of 68 podcast to talk the makeup of the roster with Jeff Goodman.
“I love the makeup of our roster right now. I think they’re all very committed to winning. They’re hungry. They’re ready to go out and compete. I can’t wait for all of us to get started here in a few weeks as we start the summer workouts.
“I think what helps is that maybe I didn’t know them personally but our assistants did in some way, shape, or form. They either coached them or had a relationship before. Maybe they recruited them at a previous school. We were pretty intentional about making sure we got the right guys and I feel really good about where our roster’s at right now. We’ve had twice in my six years in Drake we brought in nine or ten guys, so it’s not like it’s something new for myself in terms of having a bunch of new guys coming in and having them try to gel together. I’m kind of excited about that. You get a lot of energy when you get a group like that and that’s always a lot of fun.”
