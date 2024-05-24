What Are Realistic Expectations for WVU in the Big 12?
After West Virginia rattled off nine wins in 2023, expectations for year six under Neal Brown are at its highest. With a veteran QB, a strong running back duo, an experienced offensive line, and a deep defense, the Mountaineers are in line to make some noise in the Big 12.
With seven home games and two short road trips to Cincinnati and Pitt, it's a pretty manageable schedule although the overall difficulty of the slate is up a notch or two from 2023.
So, what should the realistic expectation be for the Mountaineers this upcoming season? In a poll we posted earlier in the week, 64.7% of the fans said finishing between 2nd-4th in the Big 12. 16.3% said 1st, 15.5% said between 5th-8th, and 3.5% said between 9th-16th.
Finishing in the top four, in my opinion, is very possible. However, landing in the top two is going to be a bit of an uphill battle. It's not impossible, but Oklahoma State, Utah, Arizona, Kansas, and Kansas State will all be jumbled up near the top as well. Ending up in fifth place or lower is a disappointment of a season.
