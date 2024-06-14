WVU Gives Behind the Scenes Look at Randy Mazey's Final Message to the Team
The West Virginia Mountaineers went places they've never been in Randy Mazey's final year as the team's head coach, sending him out a happy man.
Following WVU's elimination in the NCAA Super Regionals, Mazey addressed his team in the outfield for the final time and gave a heartfelt speech to help lift up the spirits of his players as the season came to an end.
“You have absolutely nothing, nothing in this world to put your head down about. You guys have played your a** off in spite of a lot of stuff this year. I couldn’t be more prouder that this is my last team. I love you guys. You guys came here and showed the whole country how good West Virginia baseball is. I couldn’t be prouder. I’m going to miss you guys, I love you guys. What you guys did this year was special. Nobody can ever, ever take that from you. You’ve done stuff that no team in the history of this program has done and you came down here and you showed up. This is all part of the progression of you guys getting to the World Series. It’s all part of the progression. It’s hard to win this the first time you come, but you’ll be back. Remember this feeling right now and remember watching how they’re celebrating because that’ll be you guys in a very short period of time. So when you go back, do not put your head down. All those people came to see you play. Wave to them, acknowledge them. They love you, the community loves you, the university loves you. The state of West Virginia will never forget this team. Be proud. Be proud that you got West Virginia across your chest.”
