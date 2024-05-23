Mountaineers Now

WVU's Portal Class Ranked Among Top in the Country

A successful year in the portal for West Virginia? On3 Sports says so.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 20, 2024; Logan, Utah, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs center Eduardo Andre (35) battles with Utah State Aggies forward Great Osobor (1) for a rebound during the first second half at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
More additions are likely for the West Virginia men's basketball roster, but as things stand today, they have the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class according to On3 Sports.

West Virginia's Additions: G Javon Small (Oklahoma State), G Sencire Harris (Illinois), G Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), F Tucker DeVries (Drake), F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago), F Amani Hansberry (Illinois), and C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State).

West Virginia's Departures: G Jeremiah Bembry (undecided), G Noah Farrakhan (undecided), G Kobe Johnson (Saint Louis), G Kerr Kriisa (Kentucky), G Seth Wilson (Akron), F Josiah Harris (Akron), F Pat Suemnick (DePaul), C Ali Ragab (undecided).

On3's Top 10 Portal Classes:

1. Louisville

2. West Virginia

3. Indiana

4. Mississippi State

5. UCLA

6. Georgia

7. Michigan

8. Nebraska

9. California

10. LSU

Having a top-rated portal class doesn't necessarily translate to success, though. West Virginia had the top-rated class last year, but finished with a 9-23 record. Now obviously, they went through a lot of adversity with suspensions, injuries, and eligibility issues but the depth was never there. Another and maybe better example is Penn State, who had the second-ranked class, yet finished 16-17.

If you don't have depth, you're going to struggle to win games in the toughest conference in all of college basketball. DeVries and his staff are off to a good start, but they need to add a few more veterans to the mix to court a competitive team in 2024-25.

