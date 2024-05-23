WVU's Portal Class Ranked Among Top in the Country
More additions are likely for the West Virginia men's basketball roster, but as things stand today, they have the No. 2 ranked transfer portal class according to On3 Sports.
West Virginia's Additions: G Javon Small (Oklahoma State), G Sencire Harris (Illinois), G Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), F Tucker DeVries (Drake), F Toby Okani (Illinois-Chicago), F Amani Hansberry (Illinois), and C Eduardo Andre (Fresno State).
West Virginia's Departures: G Jeremiah Bembry (undecided), G Noah Farrakhan (undecided), G Kobe Johnson (Saint Louis), G Kerr Kriisa (Kentucky), G Seth Wilson (Akron), F Josiah Harris (Akron), F Pat Suemnick (DePaul), C Ali Ragab (undecided).
On3's Top 10 Portal Classes:
1. Louisville
2. West Virginia
3. Indiana
4. Mississippi State
5. UCLA
6. Georgia
7. Michigan
8. Nebraska
9. California
10. LSU
Having a top-rated portal class doesn't necessarily translate to success, though. West Virginia had the top-rated class last year, but finished with a 9-23 record. Now obviously, they went through a lot of adversity with suspensions, injuries, and eligibility issues but the depth was never there. Another and maybe better example is Penn State, who had the second-ranked class, yet finished 16-17.
If you don't have depth, you're going to struggle to win games in the toughest conference in all of college basketball. DeVries and his staff are off to a good start, but they need to add a few more veterans to the mix to court a competitive team in 2024-25.
