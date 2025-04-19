No. 24 West Virginia Crushes Cincinnati, Completes Series Sweep
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia senior starting pitcher Jack Kartsonas recorded seven strikeouts in six innings, allowing just one run, while redshirt junior Chase Swain and sophomore Spencer Barnett combined for six RBI as the 24th-ranked Mountaineers (34-4, 13-3) handled the Cincinnati Bearcats (21-18, 8-10) on Saturday 10-5.
Cincinnati grabbed the lead in the first after redshirt Kerrington Cross reached on an error. The senior made the most of the opportunity, stealing second base and setting up an RBI single for Landyn Vidourek and a 1-0 lead.
West Virginia claimed the lead in the fourth. Junior Logan Sauve hit a one-hopper off the left field wall for a leadoff double and senior Kyle West flare a single to centerfield before junior Sam White slapped an RBI single to right-centerfield. Then, Chase Swain ripped a two-RBI double to left field and Spencer Barnett capped a four-run fourth inning with a sacrifice RBI ground ball to first for the 4-1 lead.
The Mountaineers put up another four runs in the fifth when senior Jace Rinhart delivered an RBI single, Swain collected his second and third RBI of the afternoon with a double down the left field line and Barnett followed with a two-RBI double to left field for the 8-1 lead.
Sauve added to the lead in the sixth with a leadoff home run and senior Brodie Kresser put a run on the board in the seventh with a groundball over to short for a fielder’s choice and a 10-1 advantage.
The Bearcats looked to make the game interesting in the eighth, scoring four runs, receiving RBI singles from freshman Derrick Pitts and redshirt senior Dawson Hokuf and a two-RBI double from sophomore Cal Sefcik to cut the WVU lead to five, 10-5.
Senior reliever Tyler Hutson came into the game and stopped the Cincinnati momentum and faced the minimum in the ninth as the Mountaineers complete the sweep with the 10-5 decision.
