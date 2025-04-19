Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of Jasper Floyd
West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Ross Hodge announced the signing of guard Jasper Floyd Saturday afternoon.
“Jasper has been a winner at every level of competition,” Hodge said. “He has incredible intangibles and is a great leader. He makes others around him better on and off the floor.”
Floyd played under the direction of Hodge at North Texas last season. He started all 36 games, leading the team in assists (141) and steals (48), while averaging 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
Floyd scored a season-high 23 points against Evansville and had a season-high seven assists in the NIT win over Furman. He scored the winning jump shot versus Arkansas State in the second round of the NIT. Floyd averaged 15.7 points per game in the NIT. He made a career-high four 3-point field goals at USF and dished out five or more assists in 12 games.
In 2023-24, Floyd attended Fairfield, making 35 starts while averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game with a 2.0 assist to turnover ratio. He was one of just two players in the country to average at least 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Floyd led Fairfield to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title game, CBI title game and the program’s most single season wins in 13 years. Floyd led Fairfield in assists (153), rebounds (220) and steals (87), setting the school record for steals. He scored a season-high 25 points in the win at Yale.
Floyd attended Hillsborough College in 2022-23, averaging 14.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He scored a season-high 35 points at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Floyd attended Northwest Florida State College and helped lead NWF State College to the 2022 NJCAA DI National Championship.
