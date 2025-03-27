The Mountaineers Clash with the Cougars in a Three-Game Series
Provo, UT - West Virginia is back on the road to take on BYU for a three-game series. Game one is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST, Game two is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. EST and the series finale is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
The Mountaineers (20-3, 2-2) bounced back with against Marshall Tuesday night after dropping a Big 12 series deciding game three versus Arizona on Sunday.
Juniors Chase Swain and Skylar King led the Mountaineers at the plate against the Thundering Herd, collecting a pair of hits and two RBIs apiece to pace WVU to a 7-0 victory.
King owns a team-best .411 batting average with two doubles, a home run, 17 RBI and nine steals.
Senior Jace Rinehart is riding a four-game hitting streak. He’s third on the team with a .365 batting average with a team-leading four home runs.
Junior Sam White has recorded team-highs 32 hits and 26 RBI on the season, but will likely be out against the Cougars, and All-Big 12 preseason selection junior Logan Sauve has been out of the lineup since injuring his shoulder in game two against Arizona might return to action against the Cougars.
West Virginia is currently seventh in the country with a 3.14 staff ERA.
Senior lefty Griffin Kirn (3-0, 3.41 ERA, 34 K) is expected to start game one, right hander Gavin Van Kempen (2-0, 4.43 ERA, 22 K) is slated for game two and righty Carson Estridge (2-0, 1.90 ERA, 19 K) is scheduled for the series finale.
BYU is set to counter with redshirt sophomore right-hander Payton Gubler (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 23 K) in the series opener, senior righty Jaden Harris (1-2, 7.71 ERA, 15 K, 23 BB) for game two and junior right-hander Garrison Sumner (3-1, 5.52 ERA, 26 K) is scheduled for game three.
The Cougars (11-9, 3-3) dropped two of three games in their first Big 12 home series to UCF before traveling to Cincinnati last weekend for the first conference series win of the season.
Junior Bryker Hurdsman holds a team-leading .388 batting average.
Redshirt junior Cooper Vest has team-highs nine home runs, eight doubles, and 30 RBI.
The only meeting between the two-programs came in a three-game series in Morgantown last season. West Virginia took the series with a 2-0 decision in game three.
