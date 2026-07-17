Two WVU Teammates Team Up for a Highlight-Reel Defensive Gem

Flashing the leather is just a part of a West Virginia Mountaineers’ DNA, and Colton Sims and Weston Mazey put that on full display this week, teaming up for incredible play in the Northwoods League for the Richmond Flying Mummies. Incredible team name, by the way.

On a chopper back up the middle, Sims, who was playing second base, was able to stab the ball with his backhand, and instead of throwing to first, he flipped the ball with his glove hand to Mazey, who spun to set his feet and deliver a dart to get the runner out.

If Sims tried to make the play himself, the throw probably would’ve been late, considering all of his momentum was carrying him toward the outfield, and he would’ve had to throw across his body, not having as much behind the throw. It was a heads-up, play by Sims, but also by Mazey, to realize what Sims was trying to do and finish the play off without airmailing it.

Colton Sims 🤝 Weston Mazey



What a play 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PyV5c7y6Ww — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) July 17, 2026

Sims is going to be one to keep an eye on throughout the rest of the summer and into fall ball as a potential candidate to start at second base next spring. So far in 13 games with Richmond, Sims is batting .234 with three home runs and 13 RBI, but has struck out 19 times while drawing only three walks. If he can put the bat on the ball more consistently, it will give him a chance to compete for that starting job or, at the very least, get some opportunities in a bench role. Sims can also play some third base and could even be in the mix as a DH, assuming his numbers improve. 2028 may be a more realistic timeline for him to work his way into the mix.

Mazey still has a little way to go in his development, but he has the work ethic and IQ to turn himself into a solid college baseball player. The biggest thing for him right now is filling out his frame, as he weighs just 160 pounds according to the team’s official website.

In his 11 games in the Northwoods League, Mazey is batting .184 with three RBI, striking out 14 times, and walking five times. Earlier this summer, he had another highlight reel play with a straight steal of home, channeling his inner Armani Guzman. Mazey played in just 12 games as a freshman this spring, but did record his first career hit on Valentine's Day against Georgia Southern.