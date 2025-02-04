Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Steve Sabins 2025 Preseason Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins provides an update on the Mountaineers heading to the 2025 season

Christopher Hall

Steve Sabins Preseason Media.mp4
Steve Sabins Preseason Media.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers open the season with a four-game series at Jacksonville Feb. 14-16.

West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins met with the media on Monday and discussed the incoming transfers, the freshman class, gave an injury report and more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

JJ Quinerly Selected to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Midseason Watch List

West Virginia Rises in the Latest AP Poll

Javon Small Listed as a Top 10 Candidate for the Bob Cousy Award

Joe Yesufu's Scoring Punch Could Be Just What the Doctor Ordered for West Virginia

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/3

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Baseball