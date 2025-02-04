WATCH: Steve Sabins 2025 Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Steve Sabins provides an update on the Mountaineers heading to the 2025 season
The West Virginia Mountaineers open the season with a four-game series at Jacksonville Feb. 14-16.
West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins met with the media on Monday and discussed the incoming transfers, the freshman class, gave an injury report and more.
