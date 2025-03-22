Can Wren Baker's Promise to Underclassmen Change Transfer Thoughts?
West Virginia was going to have to retool the roster even if Darian DeVries hadn't left for Indiana, but now, the entire roster could be flipped for a second consecutive year. The good thing? DeVries proved last year that it can be done successfully.
As of Saturday morning, the Mountaineers have lost four pieces to its 2025-26 roster. Standout freshman guard/wing Jonathan Powell announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, while all three of WVU's 2025 signees - Kelvin Odih, Trent MacLean, and Braydon Hawthorne - have all been granted a release from their National Letter of Intent.
Athletic Director Wren Baker knows that attrition is inevitable, especially during a coaching change. But he hopes the four aforementioned players, in addition to the other possible returners, think things over and allow for the new coach to meet with them before being set on playing elsewhere.
“I hope our underclassmen give our coach a chance to come in and give them a recruiting pitch," Baker said during his press conference earlier this week. "I can promise them we’ll be resourced competitively within the Big 12 and nationally. We’ll find a coach who’s committed to them and committed to this university and this state.”
The underclassmen he's referencing? Jonathan Powell, Amani Hansberry, Sencire Harris, KJ Tenner, Ofri Naveh, and Abraham Oyeadier.
