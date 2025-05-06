West Virginia Baseball in the National Rankings
The West Virginia Mountaineer baseball program went 2-2 last week, dropping the midweek game against Marshall in Charleston before taking the series against Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers (39-7) fell in all but two of the five national polls, moving four spots in the D1Baseball.com top 25 to 12, remained at 13 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, slid one spot in Baseball America to nine, and three spots in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association rankings and Perfect game to 13 and seven, respectively.
West Virginia sits atop the Big 12 Conference standings with a two and a half game lead with an 18-4 league record.
Junior Sam White leads the team with a .360 batting average, with 13 doubles, three home runs and 33 RBI.
Senior Jace Rinehart is hitting .331 with team-highs 15 doubles and 44 RBI and is tied for a team-best seven home runs with senior Grant Hussey and junior Logan Sauve.
While West Virginia is third in the Big 12 in team batting average at .305, 12th among Power Four Schools, the Mountaineers have had plenty of success on the mound with a conference-leading .363 ERA, which ranks ninth in the country.
Friday night starter, senior Griffin Kirn, has been steady at the top of the rotation all season with a 3.59 ERA, a 4-1 record, and a team-best 70 strikeouts.
Senior Reese Bassinger collected his sixth win of the season after tossing seven innings in relief in game two against Texas Tech, and currently owns a 3.24 ERA.
Senior Jack Kartsonas has worked his way back from an offseason surgery into the weekend starter the last four games with four wins and a 1.03 ERA during that stretch.
West Virginia returns to the field Tuesday night against the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+ (ACCNX).
West Virginia in the National Rankings
D1Baseball: 12
USA TODAY Sports: 13
NCBWA: 13
Baseball America: 9
Perfect Game: 7
