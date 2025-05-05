Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Reveals Sneak Peek of New Turf with Updated Practice Fields

Milan Puskar Stadium is on deck to get a new playing surface.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 10, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; The West Virginia Mountaineers logo is seen on a pylon during the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
This fall, Mountaineer Field will feature a brand new look as new turf is set to be installed this offseason. In addition to a new surface going in at the stadium, West Virginia's practice fields were also updated and will match the look of the stadium.

The end zones will have the new font on display that was ushered in back in 2019, with one end reading "West Virginia" and the other, "Mountaineers." The midfield logo is the big topic of discussion as the gold Flying WV has an ultra-thin navy outline, something fans are none too pleased with. Some were hoping to see the outline of the state make its way back onto the field, even if it were a shadow behind the state, similar to what the basketball court has at the WVU Coliseum.

I'm not sure why they went with the thin outline, considering it's been the midfield look for several years now. It made the logo pop. Now, it's just sort of bland and looks semi-completed. Maybe this will get changed in the near future.

West Virginia will open the 2025 season on August 30th against Robert Morris. Kickoff time and TV network will be announced at a later date.

Schuyler Callihan
