Victor Scott II Robs Mets Slugger Juan Soto of Homer, Delivers Game-Winning Run

What a beautiful catch by the former Mountaineer.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II (11) reacts after hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
It was quite the day at the ballpark for former West Virginia star outfielder Victor Scott II, who currently occupies centerfield for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Scott not only prevented the Cardinals from falling behind a few runs earlier in the game, but he also came up with the biggest hit of the night to send the Cards home happy.

In the top of the fourth inning, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto sent a rocket to straightaway centerfield where Scott leaped up against the wall and pulled back the ball for the out, robbing New York of a three-run homer. Had the ball made its way over the fence. The Mets would’ve taken a 7-4 lead.

After keeping the game tied up at four, Scott came through in the clutch with an RBI double to right centerfield off of Max Kranick, which ended up being the eventual game-winning run.

Scott struggled at the plate as a rookie with a measly .179 batting average, an on-base percentage of .219, and a slugging percentage of .283. Through the first 31 games of the 2025 season, Scott is slashing .286/.356/.419 with two homers and 15 RBI, while going a perfect 11 for 11 on stolen base attempts.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

