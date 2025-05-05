Victor Scott II Robs Mets Slugger Juan Soto of Homer, Delivers Game-Winning Run
It was quite the day at the ballpark for former West Virginia star outfielder Victor Scott II, who currently occupies centerfield for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Scott not only prevented the Cardinals from falling behind a few runs earlier in the game, but he also came up with the biggest hit of the night to send the Cards home happy.
In the top of the fourth inning, New York Mets slugger Juan Soto sent a rocket to straightaway centerfield where Scott leaped up against the wall and pulled back the ball for the out, robbing New York of a three-run homer. Had the ball made its way over the fence. The Mets would’ve taken a 7-4 lead.
After keeping the game tied up at four, Scott came through in the clutch with an RBI double to right centerfield off of Max Kranick, which ended up being the eventual game-winning run.
Scott struggled at the plate as a rookie with a measly .179 batting average, an on-base percentage of .219, and a slugging percentage of .283. Through the first 31 games of the 2025 season, Scott is slashing .286/.356/.419 with two homers and 15 RBI, while going a perfect 11 for 11 on stolen base attempts.
