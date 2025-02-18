West Virginia Baseball Reschedules Home Opener
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia University baseball program announced the home opener versus the Ohio Bobcats will move to Wednesday Feb. 26 and the first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s originally scheduled game can still use them on Wednesday or if the change impacts their ability to attend, they can exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a future game at the Kendrick Family Ballpark ticket windows, the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME. Exchanged ticket seat location is subject to availability.
West Virginia swept Jacksonville in the season-opening series over the weekend.
West Virginia took the first game of the series 4-2. Senior right-hander Griffin Kirn collected his first win as a Mountaineer after throwing 5.2 innings with five strikeouts. A trio of Mountaineers, junior Logan Sauve, senior Brodie Kresser, and sophomore Armani Guzman, all went 2-4 at the plate and collected their for RBIs of the season.
In game two, the Mountaineers crushed the Dolphins in the first game of a doubleheader 10-3. Skylar King ignited a six-run second inning with a triple for two RBI. The junior went 3-4 with three RBI to lead WVU at the plate while junior Logan Sauve was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, and junior right-hander Carson Estridge picked up his fifth career win in 4.2 innings of relief
West Virginia won the battle on the mound in game three. Again, King led the Mountaineers at the plate, hitting a two-run home run for a 3-1 lead. Junior Gavin Van Kempen got the win after tossing four innings with six strikeouts, and senior Reese Bassinger collected the save in 2.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.
West Virginia is back in action in a three game series at Lipscomb with game one scheduled for Friday at 4:00 p.m. EST, game two is set for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and the series final is slated for Sunday at 1:00 p.m.
