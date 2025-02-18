Is WVU In or Out? Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Indicates It's a Close Call
West Virginia's NCAA Tournament hopes may feel like they're slipping away, but thanks to some early season signature wins over Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas, and Iowa State, they've afforded themselves a little bit of wiggle room.
That being said, it is a what have you done for me lately kind of a world, and if the Mountaineers fail to show much down the stretch, they'll be watching the big dance from their couch.
It's not time to panic just yet, at least according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. As of Tuesday morning, he has the Mountaineers still in the field of 68, projected as a No. 10 seed in the East Region. They are the second team listed in the "Last Four Byes" category, meaning they are a part of the last handful of teams that are firmly in the first round and would avoid having to participate in a play-in game.
Lunardi's East Region projection
1. Duke vs. 16. Southern/American
8. UConn vs. 9. Ohio State
5. Kansas vs. 12. McNeese
4. Michigan State vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. UCLA vs. 11. San Diego State/Oklahoma
3. Arizona vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Central Connecticut
What next for the Mountaineers?
WVU has another huge bubble game on Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Bearcats, a team they beat by 13 earlier this month. This feels like a must-win game after dropping to BYU and Baylor, each of whom are also fighting their way off the bubble. The huge early-season wins are nice, but losing a handful of games to fellow bubble teams late in the year is not a good look for the selection committee.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Takes Down No. 12 Kansas State, Tightening Big 12 Title Chase
WVU Product John Means Signs One-Year Deal with World Series Contender
Former WVU LB Casey Vance Lands D1 Defensive Coordinator Job