WVU Product John Means Signs One-Year Deal with World Series Contender
West Virginia pitching product, and now former Baltimore Oriole, John Means, is looking to bounce back after having Tommy John surgery in 2022 but will do so with a new team this season. On Monday, it was reported that Means has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Guardians. The deal includes a club option for the 2026 season.
Means made his way back to the mound in 2023 but continued to have elbow issues, limiting his workload over the past two seasons.
Before the injury occurred, Means was considered one of the most consistent starting pitchers in all of Major League Baseball, although his "stuff" might not be as overpowering as some of the game's best.
He pitched to the tune of a 3.62 ERA in 26 starts in 2021. As a rookie in 2019, Means turned a lot of heads and made the All-Star Game as a rookie. He was never considered a highly-rated prospect in the Orioles farm system, but just kept climbing the ladder. During that All-Star campaign, Means posted a 12-11 record and an ERA of 3.60.
In early May of 2021, Means made franchise history, becoming the first pitcher in Orioles history to throw an individual no-hitter since 1969.
