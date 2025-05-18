West Virginia Baseball Shatters Regular Season Home Attendance Record
It's been a historic season for the West Virginia baseball program, and there could be more chapters written in the weeks to come.
The Mountaineers won their first-ever outright Big 12 Conference regular season title over the weekend, thanks to a little help from Arizona State. WVU either needed to win one game or have the Sun Devils lose one game to clinch the title. West Virginia was swept by Kansas, but ASU experienced a similar disappointing weekend, dropping three games to Oklahoma State.
On Sunday, the program announced that a new single-season record for home attendance at Kendrick Family Ballpark was broken. This year, 77,359 attended the team's 24 home games, breaking the previous record of 67,084, which was set last year.
It's amazing to see how much this program has grown over the last decade or so. From a brand-new stadium to the new heights of success on the field, several players making it to the next level and winning conference titles - all of that plays a key part in growing the fans' interest.
West Virginia will play the winner of Cincinnati/Texas Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament. Click here to view the full Big 12 tournament bracket.
