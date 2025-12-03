How Soon Could Lamarcus Dillard Help the West Virginia Offensive Line?

West Virginia is looking to completely revamp its offensive line and will make a ton of progress in doing so today, signing a number of recruits. Moments ago, interior lineman Lamarcus Dillard made it official, submitting his paperwork to WVU.

OL Lamarcus Dillard's Recruiting Profile

Follow him on X: @marcusdillard_

Height: 6'2" Weight: 310

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

High School: St. Frances Academy

Other offers: Boston College, Charlotte, Florida International, Marshall, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulane, UCF, Virginia Tech.

Scouting Report

Keeps a good, solid base in pass protection, giving him a chance to win his block with consistent technique. Also doesn't drop too far in pass pro, establishing a strong point of resistance shallow in the pocket. Primarily plays the left guard spot, but has the traits, in my opinion, to play all three spots on the interior. He's not going to overwhelm many folks with style points in terms of just flat-out dominating defenders, but he does his one-eleventh, and really, that's all you can really ask for. I'll be honest, though, the camera angle on much of his highlight film made it difficult to make a fair and accurate assessment of where he is and the type of player he can be. However, there were a handful of plays where you could gather enough information to form some sort of an opinion. Plus, everything I've heard about Dillard is all good — extremely coachable, wants to be great, and holds himself accountable.

Projected Playing Time

My best guess here is that he'll redshirt in 2026, see some game action in year two, develop into a quality backup by year three, and possibly position himself to start after that. His best football is ahead of him. If he's able to snap and flip to the right side and play guard, that timeline could shift, given his versatility.

TUNE IN TONIGHT TO WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Later tonight, we will have our annual National Signing Day special on our YouTube Page (West Virginia On SI). Be sure to subscribe to the channel to get a notification the second the episode drops. On this year's show, we'll be joined by offensive lineman Camden Goforth and pass rusher Noah Tishendorf. We'll offer a full breakdown of the 2026 class, discussing who could contribute or start from day one, who may need some time to develop, under-the-radar signees, and what the remaining needs are for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal.