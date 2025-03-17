West Virginia Slides into Another Top 25 Poll
The West Virginia University baseball program moved into the Baseball America rankings to No. 25, marking the fourth top 25 poll the Mountaineers (16-1) currently reside in after going 2-0 last week.
The Mountaineers remained steady in the USA TODAY Sports poll and Perfect Game at No. 24 and 13th, respectively, and moved up a spot to No. 20 in the NCBWA poll. The only top 25 poll WVU is not currently ranked in is D1baseball.
West Virginia handled Towson in its midweek matchup 16-5. Sophomore right-hander Chase Meyer made his first start of the season, tossing two innings and recording three strikeouts. Sophomore Spencer Barnett led the Mountaineers at the plate with a pair of home runs for five RBI while freshman Gavin Kelley was 2-4 with a double and three RBI.
West Virginia went on the road to take on Oklahoma State for a Big 12 opening series. However, due to wildfires ravaging the Stillwater area, the first two games of the series were canceled. The two programs were able to take the field on Sunday.
West Virginia grabbed an early 3-0 lead, but four Oklahoma State home runs put the Cowboys up 6-5 through six innings. However, a two-run home run from senior Jace Rinehart gave the Mountaineers an 8-6 advantage. Meyer took the mound in the sixth and threw 3.2 hitless innings and recorded nine strikeouts to earn Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and hold on for the 8-2 decision and his fourth win of the season.
West Virginia returns home to Kendrick Family Ballpark on Tuesday for a two-game midweek series against James Madison. Tuesday and Wednesday games start at 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
WVU in the national rankings
D1Baseball: NR
USA TODAY Sports: 24
NCBWA: 20
Baseball America: 25
Perfect Game: 13
