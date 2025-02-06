West Virginia Suffers Major Loss to Pitching Staff for the 2025 Season
We're about a week away from the start of the Steve Sabins era in Morgantown as he gets ready to take over the West Virginia baseball program after Randy Mazey built it into something West Virginians can be extremely proud of.
Unfortunately, the Mountaineers won't be at full strength, but they're pretty darn close to it. Their only long-term injury, as of now, is junior left-handed pitcher Maxx Yehl (6'6", 235 lbs), who Sabins announced is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the fall.
“He was a key contributor last year. A left-handed pitcher that would have had a big role for us this season, but we knew that he’d be out for this season in the fall. He was our key, major loss for us," Sabins stated. "(Infielder) Kyle West got hit by a pitch on Saturday in the wrist, but I think he’s doing better. He didn’t play Sunday, and he’s out Monday, but I think he should be fine by the time the season rolls around. Other than that, we’re in really good shape. This is one of the healthiest we’ve been going into a season.”
Yehl made 41 relief appearances over the past two seasons, pitching to the tune of a 3.77 ERA in 57.1 innings of work. He struck out 51 batters while walking 33, with opposing hitters batting .239 against him.
West Virginia will begin its season next Friday in Florida with a three-game series against Jacksonville University.
