West Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader, Clinches Series Over Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) took both games of a doubleheader against the Jacksonville Dolphins (0-3) on Saturday to clinch the series.
West Virginia captured game one 10-3 and grabbed a commanding lead early when Skylar King ignited a six-run second inning with a triple for two of his team-high three RBI in the game. The junior, along with senior Brodie Kresser, went 3-4 at the plate, while junior Logan Sauve was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Along with Kresser, senior Grant Hussey and junior Sam White registered their first RBI of the season, and redshirt freshman Alex Marot and freshman Jorge Valdes recorded their first RBI as Mountaineers.
Carson Estridge picked up his fifth career win in 4.2 innings of relief. The junior right-hander came jogged to the mound in the fourth with two on and two outs got out of the jam with a strikeout.
In game two, Jacksonville senior Aidan Master gave the Dolphins their first lead of the series with a solo home run in the second inning.
Grant Hussey tied the game in the fourth with a sacrifice RBI before Skylar King lifted a two-run home run to give the Mountaineers a 3-1 lead. King had the only two hits for the Mountaineers in the game and WVU held on for the 3-2 win.
West Virginia starting pitcher Gavin Van Kempen picked up the win in 4.0 innings and finished the outing with six strikeouts. Senior Tarleton transfer Reese Bassinger collected the save in 2.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.
West Virginia will look for the series sweep in game four against the Dolphins. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
