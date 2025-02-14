WVU in the NBA: Miles McBride and Jevon Carter Update at the NBA All-Star Break
The NBA season has come to a pause for a few days as the league enters the All-Star break. Obviously, the two former West Virginia hoopsters, Miles McBride and Jevon Carter, won't be participating in the weekend activities, but it's a good time to take a look at how their respective seasons have gone to this point.
Jevon Carter
Carter has been buried deep on the Chicago Bulls' bench this season, appearing in just 26 of the team's 55 games. Thus far, he's averaging 3.6 points, one rebound, one assist, and 0.3 steals per game while shooting 40% from the field and 36% from three-point range.
Back in December - the day after Christmas to be exact - Carter lit up the stat sheet for his best performance of the year. He notched 26 points, five assists, and four rebounds while going 7-for-11 from downtown in an eight-point loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Carter is in the final year of a two-year deal but has a player option to return to the Bulls in 2025-26. If he opts to return, he'll make $6.8M. While he may want to stay with his hometown team, it may be worth looking around for better opportunities to see the floor.
Miles McBride
McBride is once again having a career year with the New York Knicks, making it four straight years of improving his season averages. He remains one of Tom Thibodeau's top bench players, particularly with his defense and three-point shooting ability. In 44 games this season, Deuce is averaging nine points, 2.6 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 37% from deep.
McBride's best performance of the season came on opening night against the Boston Celtics, where he went for 22 points on an efficient 8/10 shooting, including a 4/5 night from three. He's recorded 15 or more points six times this season while reaching double figures on 19 occasions.
Unfortunately, McBride left Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks with a left rib contusion. His status moving forward is unknown at this time.
Assuming McBride recovers in time, he and the New York Knicks will take on Jevon Carter and the Chicago Bulls in their first game out of the All-Star break on February 20th.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Projecting West Virginia's Offensive Depth Chart Heading Into Spring Practice
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Jacksonville
2025 West Virginia Baseball Record Predictions
WVU Football Announces the Start of Spring Practice and the Gold-Blue Showcase