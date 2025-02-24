West Virginia Takes Both Games of the Doubleheader, Clinches Series Against Lipscomb
NASHVILLE – The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) swept the Lipscomb Bisons (2-4) in a doubleheader on Saturday, securing the four-game series.
West Virginia captured game one with five Mountaineer arms combining for a shutout. Right-handers Robby Porco and Chase Meyer combined for 10 strikeouts in seven innings and allowed just two hits on the day. Porco went 3.2 innings and Meyer followed with 3.1 innings of work and picked up the win in relief, his first of the season.
Senior Kyle West led the Mountaineers at the plate with a couple hits and a pair of RBIs.
Redshirt junior Chase Swain’s first hit as a Mountaineer was a leadoff home run in the fifth and West followed with a two-out two-run blast to give the Mountaineers a 3-0 lead.
West Virginia tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh when junior Sam White and senior Jace Rinehart collecting sacrifice RBIs for a final of 5-0.
In game two, Michael Perazza hit a solo home run in the top of the first to give the Mountaineers the early edge, 1-0.
Lipscomb tied the game in the bottom of the fourth after junior Aaron Stelogeannis delivered a leadoff double and redshirt senior Parks Bouck brought him around with an RBI single into left field.
West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the fifth when junior Logan Sauve hit a one-out single and Sam White ripped a double down the right field line as Sauve made his way around the base path to score for a 2-1 lead.
Aaron Stelogeannis tied the game at two in the bottom of the inning with a line drive RBI single to centerfield.
West Virginia sophomore Armani Guzman drew a walk to lead off the seventh. The stole second before Sauve moved him to third with a grounder and scored on a passed ball for the 3-2 advantage.
The Mountaineers added a run in the eighth when freshman Gavin Kelly singled to centerfield to begin the inning and advanced to third on a ground ball, then a steal with two outs and the count full, senior Brodie Kresser lined a single into right field for the RBI and a 4-2 lead.
Carson Estridge took the mound in the fifth and went the final 4.2 innings with five strikeouts to collect his second win of the season in relief as the Mountaineers grabbed game three of the series, 4-2.
West Virginia and Lipscomb will meet in game four of the series on Monday. The first pitch is set for noon and the action will stream on ESPN+.