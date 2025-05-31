Son of Former Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Locks In Visit to West Virginia
West Virginia has a ton of work to do to replenish its depth along the offensive line after essentially losing the entire two-deep this offseason with guys heading to the next level or transferring out of the program.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez and offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. have added a number of guys through the portal, but to truly build the room up, they're going to need to have a high hit rate on high school recruits.
Class of 2026 lineman Mason Wilhelm (6'4", 285 lbs) of Lakewood, Ohio, is one of the Mountaineers' top targets and will be in Morgantown for his official visit next weekend, June 6-8.
This weekend, he's in Chapel Hill getting a close look at the North Carolina program under Bill Belichick. The only other visit he currently has scheduled is to Maryland, June 20-22. Pitt, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, and several Group of Six schools are also in the mix.
Mason is the son of former Ohio State linebacker Matt Wilhelm, who went on to play eight years in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay Packers. He logged 243 tackles, 12 passes defended, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, and two sacks for his career. In 2010, he won a Super Bowl with the Packers over the Steelers, 31-25.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
