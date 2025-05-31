Big 12, WWE to Bring Friday Night SmackDown to Big 12 Markets During 2025 Season
HIp. Cool. With the times.
That's been the objective for Brett Yormark since taking over as the commissioner of the Big 12. He's been very active in trying to expand the league's audience and making it one of the most recognizable/fun brands in college athletics.
The Big 12 and WWE struck a deal a couple of years ago to have the multi-billion-dollar company play a part in the Big 12 Conference championship game.
“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”
The Most Outstanding Player of the Game has received a customized WWE belt, which is certainly a unique award.
Now, the two have agreed to bring Friday Night SmackDown to Big 12 markets during the college football season, according to Chris Vannini of The Athletic. Per the report, they will be in Ireland for the Week 0 matchup between Kansas State and Iowa State and then in Orlando on September 19th, the night before UCF hosts North Carolina.
It's unlikely that the WWE would have an event at the WVU Coliseum or Milan Puskar Stadium, but you never know. My guess is that the shows will be held in the bigger markets the Big 12 has to offer. Could you imagine a show in Morgantown, though?
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Brett Yormark Pressures SEC/Big Ten to 'Do What's Right for College Football'
West Virginia Great Gives Some Insight on One of West Virginia's Transfer Pickups
In the Gun Podcast: WVU Football Trivia with Julian Miller
Package Deal? High School Teammates Considering WVU to Announce Commitment Together