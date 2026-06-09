Where WVU Ranks in Every Major Stat Among the Omaha Eight

In just three days, action will get underway at the College World Series in Omaha, and the West Virginia Mountaineers will be a participant for the first time ever. Where exactly do the Mountaineers stand compared to the other seven teams?

I've compiled a list of key stats for both pitching and hitting to tell a little bit of the story. The number next to each team's name is their national ranking in that stat category.

Pitching

ERA

No. 7: West Virginia — 3.82

No. 8: North Carolina — 3.89

No. 14: Texas — 4.08

No. 20: Alabama — 4.21

No. 22: Ole Miss — 4.35

No. 56: Georgia — 4.87

No. 77: Oklahoma — 5.19

No. 118: Troy — 5.64

Hits Allowed

No. 19 Texas — 426

No. 46 Oklahoma — 450

No. 47 West Virginia — 451

No. 93 Alabama — 484

No. 96 North Carolina — 486

No. 114 Georgia — 496

No. 132 Ole Miss — 507

No. 305 Troy — 629

Opponents Batting Average

No. 8 Texas — .225

No. 11 West Virginia — .230

No. 18 Oklahoma — .235

No. 20 North Carolina — .239

No. 27 Georgia — .242

No. 28 Alabama — .243

No. 36 Ole Miss — .246

No. 146 Troy — .277

Walks Allowed

No. 31 Texas — 192

No. 58 Ole Miss — 209

No. 60 Alabama — 210

No. 103 West Virginia — 226

No. 190 North Carolina — 259

No. 204 Oklahoma — 264

No. 216 Troy — 268

No. 234 Georgia — 273

Strikeouts

No. 2 Ole Miss — 688

No. 8 Texas — 658

No. 9 Georgia — 653

No. 21 Oklahoma — 596

No. 28 Troy — 579

No. 31 North Carolina — 573

No. 35 West Virginia — 568

No. 47 Alabama — 532

It's no surprise to see the Mountaineers at or near the top of most of these pitching categories. Sure, it helps to have the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in Maxx Yehl, but Chansen Cole and Ian Korn also finished at the top of the league in ERA. The work that the trio has done combined with the solid relief of Reese Bassinger and Carson Estridge, has made WVU one of the top pitching staffs in the country.

West Virginia's first opponent, Troy, is quite the opposite. They have allowed a bunch of hits and walks, and if they allow WVU to put traffic on the bases early and often, they'll be in trouble.

Hitting

Batting Average

No. 4 Georgia — .328

No. 27 West Virginia — .307

No. 49 Texas — .298

No. 64 North Carolina — .293

No. 74 Troy — .290

No. 82 Oklahoma — .288

No. 235 Ole Miss — .264

No. 254 Alabama — .258

On-Base Percentage

No. 4 Georgia — .439

No. 16 Texas — .420

No. 23 North Carolina — .415

No. 32 West Virginia — .410

No. 63 Troy — .399

No. 92 Oklahoma — .392

No. 138 Ole Miss — .384

No. 182 Alabama — .376

Slugging Percentage

No. 2 Georgia — .628

No. 14 Texas — .521

No. 53 Troy — .484

No. 55 Oklahoma — .483

No. 56 North Carolina — .482

No. 73 Ole Miss — .468

No. 75 West Virginia — .467

No. 131 Alabama — .440

Runs Scored

No. 2 Georgia — 594

No. 8 North Carolina — 515

No. 16 Troy — 486

No. 19 Texas — 481

No. 30 West Virginia — 464

No. 69 Ole Miss — 422

No. 71 Oklahoma — 421

No. 92 Alabama — 406

Home Runs

No. 1 Georgia — 174

No. 14 Ole Miss — 107

No. 21 Texas — 103

No. 27 Troy — 93

No. 46 Oklahoma — 83

No. 49 Alabama — 80

No. 50 North Carolina — 80

No. 157 West Virginia — 55

Walks

No. 3 Texas — 373

No. 7 North Carolina — 351

No. 13 Georgia — 334

No. 14 Ole Miss — 331

No. 23 West Virginia — 320

No. 25 Troy — 314

No. 38 Oklahoma — 302

No. 50 Alabama — 290

Strikeouts

No. 182 North Carolina — 446

No. 234 West Virginia — 473

No. 251 Texas — 487

No. 263 Georgia — 497

No. 267 Troy — 500

No. 275 Oklahoma — 513

No. 299 Alabama — 556

No. 307 Ole Miss — 657

Stolen Bases

No. 29 Oklahoma — 124

No. 37 West Virginia — 115

No. 42 Texas — 110

No. 90 Alabama — 86

No. 141 Georgia — 71

No. 174 North Carolina — 62

No. 203 Troy — 55

No. 238 Ole Miss — 48

WVU's offense has been dynamic all year, yet I am still surprised that they come in higher in some of these statistical categories. The ones that aren't shocking are slugging % and homers. This has been a team that has strung together hits all season long, not living and dying by the long ball. If the offense carries over its red-hot production from regionals and supers, WVU just might have a chance to win it all.